First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will tomorrow Thursday, 19 December, launch the publication of a document that lays out the case for Scotland’s right to determine its own constitutional future.

The paper, entitled Scotland’s Right to Choose, outlines the clear democratic case for the transfer of power from Westminster to the Scottish Parliament, to enable a referendum on Scottish independence that is beyond legal challenge.





First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “There is a clear mandate for this nation to have the power to decide its own future.

“The result of last week’s General Election makes that mandate unarguable.

“So with the publication of this document, we lay out the detailed case for putting Scotland’s future into Scotland’s hands.

“We will take forward work to update the detailed and substantive case for independence. But, whatever people’s views on the issue of independence itself, there is a wide and growing consensus that Scotland must be able to choose its own future.

“Now that the election is over, and the result so overwhelmingly clear, I believe that consensus is growing by the day.

“And let me be clear, the demand for this country to have the right to determine its own path comes not just from me as First Minister – it flows from the people of Scotland and the verdict they delivered last week.

“The Scottish Government believes that right should be exercised free from the threat of legal challenge. We understand that a referendum must be accepted as legitimate, here in Scotland and the UK, as well as in the EU and the wider international community.

“There is no doubt whatsoever there has been a material change in circumstances since 2014.

“Today I urge people in Scotland to rally round the case for Scotland’s right to choose – our right to self-determination.

“It is not the time for Scotland to give up on reasoned and democratic argument – but to pursue it ever more confidently.”