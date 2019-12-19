Berwick Bandits host a Christmas Party for fans at the Black and Gold Club on Friday December 20 (7.30pm). Entry is free and all ages are welcome.

Staff, volunteers, mechanics, sponsors, supporters club members and fans have been invited.

And on Saturday, December 21, Bandits’ track shop will be open along with the snack bar at Shielfield Park from 10am to 1pm for the sale of club merchandise.

Season passes will be available and all those bought before December 24 will be entered into a Christmas Day draw and the winner will receive a refund on their season pass.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Monarchs have unveiled a new initiative to reach out to the local business community.

The Platinum Business Club, it is claimed, includes sponsorship, advertising and hospitality benefits “to create a far-reaching package”.

Each package can be tailored to the specific needs of the business involved and the standard package, which is worth over £3,000, is available for £2,000 plus VAT.