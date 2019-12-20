The only business left in the building at Stead’s Place is music venue Leith Depot. There used to be a Bed Shop and a café among others but they have all moved on. The owner of the building Drum Property Group did not renew leases as they came to their end and the property is now all but empty.

The owners of Leith Depot issued a statement earlier saying : “We are happy with the Scottish Government decision today which has refused to allow the demolition of this building within the conservation area.

“Thank you to the Save Leith Walk Campaign for bringing the community together and maintaining tireless efforts to make the case for planning policies to be upheld, public consultation to be listened to and articulating the real and creditable alternatives that have always existed for this community and within this building.

“Also thanks to our local councillors MP and MSP that stood with the community that obejected to this planning proposal on numerous grounds.

“As for Leith Depot,we have to wait and see if there is any option available for us to remain trading. After the last three months of positive meetings with our landlord we remain optimistic. Obviously we will work with all involved during part of this building and will update you old when we know more.”

Following the decision announced this morning by the Scottish Government Reporter on the planning appeal by Drum Property, clearly the council’s planners feel vindicated as the Reporter backed the planning decision not to allow the developer to demolish the building.

Cllr Neil Gardiner, Planning Convener, said: “I’m delighted that our decision has been upheld and that the Reporter saw no good reason for this much loved 1930s building to be demolished.

“This is great news for the local community and a really good example of when we are considering a significant application like this local people can be heard, listened to and ultimately influence development in the city. We had a full day hearing for this application where the developer and community representatives were able to present to committee and answer questions.

“I do appreciate this will be disappointing for the developer.

“This is an important site for the city and I look forward to work with the community and developer on future plans being brought to the Council including a suitable mix of uses to breathe new life into this building and the neighbourhood.”

So what now? Is it good news for the community? Will there be a community asset transfer application? Will the council step in? Watch this space.