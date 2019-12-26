The Centre, Livingston celebrated a record footfall of nearly 17 million shoppers this year, the largest since it opened 45 years ago, with more and more customers descending on the mall to get last minute bargains in the lead up to Christmas.

The mall has over 160 stores including M&S, Superdry and Topshop and over 20 places to eat and the owners believe the centre has it all wrapped up at this time of year with everything under one roof, including a place to take time out with the kids and have fun at Aerial Adventures.

The Centre, Livingston. Pauline Kane picking up some shopping bargains.

Shopper Pauline Kane from Livingston said: “The Centre, Livingston is a great place to shop for everything you need at this time of year including pressies and food for Christmas Day to even taking some time out to enjoy a nice meal at one of the restaurants.

“There’s a great mix of stores where I’m always guaranteed to get everything on my list for everyone in the family.

“It’s great to pick up a lot of bargains in the sales which I often hold off for and this year it’s really paid off.”

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “Reaching our record figure of nearly 17 million shoppers this year is a fantastic achievement for everyone at the mall and testament to the great retail and leisure offering which we are really proud of at The Centre, Livingston and the fantastic team we have on board.

“There’s always a great buzz in the mall, particularly at this time of the year with so many shoppers picking up some fantastic bargains in the sales.”