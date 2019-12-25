The Globe Bar in the Old Town has appointed Chris Skene as its new manager as it targets becoming the premier sports bar in the city.

Having been involved in the hospitality industry for years, Chris brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Formerly of TGI Fridays, Tiger Lily and Burgers and Beers Grillhouse on the Royal Mile, he was most recently commercial manager at Heriot-Watt University student union.

35-year-old Chris said: “The independence of the owners Bruce Taverns was a big factor in me taking on the job and I’m really looking forward to the role and the opportunity to put my stamp on things.”

Priority for Chris is to establish the venue as a destination of choice for TV sports fans, with the focus on bringing sport from around the world to the Cowgate bar.

“The aim is to build the brand and I want it to be known as the Globe international sports bar,” he said.

“We have eight screens, two projectors in the sports caves and can show sports from all around the world, and three different events at the same time.

“I want this to become a destination venue not just some place where people pop into for a pint on the way past.

“If you want to watch live sport then this should be the place you want to come to. Football, for example, won’t just be the big English games, there will matches from Scotland, France, Germany, etc. We’ll have Aussie Rules, rugby, boxing, tennis. You name it we’ll try to have it.”

Chris has had little time to draw breath in his new position at this time of year with The Globe open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as well as staging The Last Party of the Decade on Hogmanay with music from the 1960s right through to the present day from 9.00pm-3.00am.