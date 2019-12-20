Construction work will pause on Trams to Newhaven from 5pm on Friday 20 December to 7am on Monday 6 January.

Pedestrian footways will be reinstated to help people move around freely.

Traffic management diversions, barriers and signage will remain in place over this period, with the exception of Leith Walk, where the majority of traffic management measures will be lifted.

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “Like most construction sites, there’s a break for the Trams to Newhaven workers to spend the Christmas period with their families; work will begin again on 6 January.

“In the meantime, we’ll keep promoting the local businesses to encourage local residents and those from further afield to discover the fantastic selection of bars, restaurants and cafes on offer in and around Constitution Street.

“We’re in very close contact with the businesses to make sure they know what’s happening and when, and are helping them and local residents manage their deliveries and supplying any information they need about the project.

“We’d like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and all the best for 2020.”

The ‘Trams to Newhaven’ public information line will be available throughout via 0131 322 1122.