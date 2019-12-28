Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A police investigation is underway after thieves crashed a truck into the Aldi store in Portobello High Street during the early hours of Saturday morning in an attempt to steal an ATM machine.

The building was damaged, but the three suspects left empty-handed.

Police believe a red or orange Ford Ranger was used in the raid.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson said: “Officers were called to a supermarket on Portobello High Street at around 2am on Saturday, December 28 after a pick-up truck had been used to attempt to steal an ATM from the premises.

“Damage has been caused to the building but no property is believed to have been stolen.

“The vehicle used is described as a red or orange Ford Ranger which had three people inside, all dressed in dark clothing. The vehicle was last seen heading towards the Leith area.”

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.