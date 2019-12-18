A police investigation is underway after a 77-year-old man was assaulted and robbed near Northfield Square around 5pm on Monday.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

He was approached from behind before being knocked to the ground and having a quantity of money stolen from his pocket.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the unprovoked attack.

Detective Constable Christina Yeoman, of Gayfield CID said: “This was a random and unprovoked attacked on an elderly man that this has left him extremely shaken.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident.

“Those with any information can contact Police on 101.”