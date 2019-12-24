Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was struck by a van in a hit in run collision in Straiton Retail Park around 5pm yesterday afternoon.

The woman and her family were using a zebra crossing when she noticed the vehicle driving at speed towards them around 5pm on Monday.

She attempted to slow the van down but it struck her leg and, as he stopped, the driver grabbed her from his window.

The woman broke free from his grasp and the vehicle drove off, hitting her leg again.

Police have launched an investigation and have appealed for a man, who helped the woman and her family, to come forward.

A statement said: “Around 5pm, a family of five were crossing the road, at a zebra crossing, in Straiton Retail Park near to TK Maxx and the Nike store, when the mother noticed a van driving at speed towards them on the crossing.

“She attempted to slow the van down, however it struck her on the leg. As the driver stopped, he then grabbed the woman from the window of his vehicle.

“She managed to break free and the van drove off hitting her leg again. She did not require medical treatment.

“Enquiries carried out so far have revealed a man assisted the lady and her family, however, he left before police arrived and officers are appealing for him to contact them as he could provide vital information which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone who has information or dash cam footage of the incident, should contact police on 101.