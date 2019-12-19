Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Police launched an investigation this morning after they were alerted to a young child who was found wandering alone in the Whitson Way area.

Police flooded the area and the child was taken into the care of officers as attempts were made to trace her parents.

At 1.30pm, the force confirmed she was on her way home.

On Twitter, a spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report we have identified the young girl found in Whitson Way this morning and are in the process of reuniting her with her family.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our information and assisted us in our inquiries.”