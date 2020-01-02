Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft from a business premises which took place around 6.50am yesterday after two men forced entry to a static cabin owned by Underbelly on Bristo Square, close to McEwan Hall.

They left a short time later with a safe containing a five-figure sum of cash.

The pair are believed to have left the area in a vehicle, possibly a dark-coloured hatchback, along Forrest Road and then onto Chambers Street.

The suspects are both described as white, aged between 20 to 30-years-old, and were wearing dark coloured clothing.

A spokesperson for Underbelly said: “We can confirm an Underbelly premises in Bristo Square was broken into in the early hours of 1stJanuary 2020. We are assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries and encourage anyone with relevant information to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2345 of 1st January. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance from Edinburgh CID said: “Since the theft happened we have been carrying out a number enquiries and understand that the men arrived at the premises at 06.51 from Teviot Place.

“They left on foot around three minutes later and CCTV enquiries have established that they got into a vehicle on Forrest Road at 06.54am.

“Despite the time of day, we know that there would still have been people in the area close to the main University buildings and in the Old Town. The safe would have been heavy to carry and the men would have struggled under its weight, which would have been distinctive to notice by passers-by. I would appeal to them, or anyone who saw the suspects or incident, to come forward to assist our inquiries.

“Equally anyone with private CCTV covering the area, or motorists recording with dash-cam devices in the city centre area early yesterday morning, should check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.”

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2345 of 1st January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.