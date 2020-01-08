History-making Susan Morrison believes Scotland is iconic on the world tourism stage and she now has a major role.

The chief executive of The Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh has now been appointed as the chair of the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA).

The former language student at Edinburgh, Strathclyde and Vienna Universities, made her way into the tourism industry largely as a result of her linguistic ability.

And she has overseen more than £9m of re-investment in The Scotch Whisky Experience which welcomed almost 385,000 visitors in 2018, making it Scotland’s most-visited whisky attraction.

Susan is the first female Chair of ASVA and said: “Scotland is incredibly well-placed to make the most of all its wonderful attractions. They create a unique proposition for local, domestic and international visitors.

“Whisky has given me a great insight into how iconic Scotland is on the world stage, known for the beauty, history and culture of the country and, of course, its most famous export.”

Gordon Morrison, CEO of ASVA said: “We have a comprehensive strategy in place to help support and inspire Scottish visitor attractions to deliver sustainable, world-class experiences. Susan will be key to helping us achieve our ambitious goals moving forward.”