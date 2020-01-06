After an historic year in 2019 when Executive Chairman Elaine Motion led the firm’s court team in the Brexit case which declared Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament unlawful, the firm is starting with a new management structure in 2020.

Mrs Motion remains as Chair of the Partnership and she will work closely with the new team made up of three partners Ann Logan, Robert Holland and Alan Gilfillan.

Ann Logan said : ““Elaine has done a fantastic job as Executive Chairman, while also doing very demanding and high-profile client work.

“She was keen to hand on the executive reins as part of a long-term succession planning strategy, while remaining as Chair and continuing her high-profile client work. The Partnership decided that a Senior Management Team of three was the best structure – and the three of us were elected in a free vote of the 23 Partners.”

Robert Holland, Head of Employment, added: “Elaine has a high profile as a result of the Brexit cases and this is a perfect time to capture that as she concentrates on a more outward-facing role as Chairman. At the same time, the new team will look to draw heavily on her experience as we work together to drive the firm to the next level.”

Alan Gilfillan, a Commercial Law Partner, who was promoted to partner while in his early thirties, said: “The three of us have different expertise and skills and it’s important that we represent a wide cross-section of the business. Balfour+Manson is renowned for its litigation team but we are a full service firm with strength in all areas.”

12 of the 23 partners are women, appropriate for a firm which appointed Ethel Houston as the first female partner in any Scottish law firm in 1949.

Elaine Motion said: “Ann, Robert and Alan are great lawyers and excellent leaders and I look forward to working with them to build an even stronger future for Balfour+Manson.”