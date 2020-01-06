You may be interested or horrified that the first working Monday after the Christmas holidays has been called ‘Divorce Day,’ thanks to the number of couples who break up then.

Family lawyers have more divorce enquiries around this time of year, with financial pressures and family tensions over Christmas often being blamed.

Here we’ve suggested five questions on what to ask your lawyer if you are considering a divorce :

What will happen to the family house?

An experienced family lawyer can provide you with advice before divorce proceedings start on what may happen to the family home after a breakup.

They can help couples who no longer want to be together but still wish to protect their home and assets.

What happens to the finances?

Divorce lawyers can help when a marriage or Civil Partnership breaks down and any assets, financial or otherwise, have to be divided between the two parties.

Many factors are taken into account when deciding who receives which assets, and there are numerous options available to divide these assets successfully.

What about the children?

Co-parenting can be a tricky subject if a marriage breaks down and the two parties involved no longer wish to communicate.

Hiring a divorce lawyer can help ease the stress of co-parenting and contact decisions, as a third party involvement means parents don’t have to communicate in person if they don’t wish to.

You may need an expert in handling complicated cases and providing sensitive support for your children.

How do I actually get divorced?

Family lawyers will help to guide you through every aspect of the divorce and will answer any questions that you may have about the process.

Although divorces can be complex, solicitors are highly skilled when it comes to the entire divorce process and can guide clients through what can be a difficult time.