There will be a double bill at Edinburgh Festival Theatre on 29 January 2020.

Collaborating with a range of leading artists in dance, music and performance, Scottish Dance Theatre brings their productions Process Day by award-winning duo Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar and the critically acclaimed The Circle by internationally renowned choreographer Emanuel Gat to Edinburgh Festival Theatre’s stage as part of a striking new Double Bill.

The Circle Scottish Dance Theatre Photo by Brian Hartley

Scottish Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director Joan Clevillé said: “This programme brings together the work of three contemporary masters at the top of their game and is a testimony to the company’s artistic calibre. Bold, original and unapologetic, these works invite us not to be afraid in a time of widespread uncertainty, and encourage us to celebrate otherness and re-negotiate our individuality within the collective.

“Our audiences may well find themselves at the edge of their seats as they watch the dancers take split second decisions in The Circle, and then instantly transported by the hypnotic Process Day into a land of myth and desire”.

Scottish Dance Theatre’s Process Day by Sharon Eyal & Gai Behar – Dancers Josh Wild & Francesco Ferrari – Photo by Brian Hartley

Process Day is a sensory experience that transforms dancers into sleek, androgynous, nocturnal beings guided through shadows by a futuristic techno soundtrack. Pulsating movements bond bodies into clusters of shared ecstasy and capture the universal drive of striving for fulfilment and release. This darkly delightful combination of cutting-edge choreography and club culture leaves the audience feeling its grip long after the piece is over.

Focusing on the dancers’ acute relationship with each other, The Circle tells the story of 11 individuals, creating a visually striking and emotional performance. Each show is never quite the same as dancers respond to each other and make real time decisions expressing their individual movement languages. Responding to Gat’s highly distinctive practice, The Circle literally emerges in front of the audience’s eyes every night as 11 outstanding dancers collectively weave together intricate and ephemeral choreographic patterns. The work is set to a hypnotic score by electronic guru Squarepusher, and features stunning sculptural wearable art pieces by Australian designer, Thomas Bradley.

Emanuel Gat said: “It’s been a pleasure to make work for such a talented hard working company. The Circle celebrates each dancer as an individual and their own unique dance language whilst also telling the story of this collective and the relationships contained within it. I’m excited for audiences to see these dancers in a new light and for the work to breathe as it feeds from their energy.”

Wednesday 29 January 2020

Process Day by Sharon Eyal & Gai Behar and The Circle by Emanuel Gat

7.30pm | £25-£15 (full) / £10 (student)

Festival Theatre, 13-29 Nicolson St, EH8 9FT

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/scottish-dance-theatre