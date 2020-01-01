From New Year’s Day to Burns Night on 25 January 2020, Message from the Skies returns for a free journey of discovery through the streets of Edinburgh, the world’s first UNESCO City of Literature.

Message from the Skies 2020 – Shorelines, presents a collection of written pieces to Scotland reflecting on our relationship with our seas, waters and coasts and our maritime heritage at the start of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

Message from the Skies 2020 marks the third edition of the innovative cross artform collaboration, delivered by Edinburgh’s Hogmanay producer Underbelly on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council in partnership with The Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Locations and authors –

NorthernLighthouse Board, George Street:Charlotte Runcie – Kate Charter – Pippa Murphy (narration by Karine Polwart)

Malmaison,Leith: Irvine Welsh – Steve Mac – Norman Harman –Double Take Projections

Union Canal, Fountainbridge: Kathleen Jamie – Thomas Moulson – Bright Side Studios

Edinburgh City Chambers,High Street: Kayus Bankole – Rianne White

Nelson Monument,Calton Hill: Robin Robertson – Bright Side Studios – Alasdair Roberts

Edinburgh City Chambers,High Street: Kayus Bankole – Rianne White

From New Year’s Day to Burns Night on 25 January 2020.

Malmaison,Leith: Irvine Welsh – Steve Mac – Norman Harman –Double Take Projections From New Year’s Day to Burns Night on 25 January 2020,Message from the Skies returns for a free journey of discovery through the streets of Edinburgh, the world’s first UNESCO City of Literature.



NorthernLighthouse Board,George Street:Charlotte Runcie – Kate Charter – Pippa Murphy (narration by Karine Polwart)

Nelson Monument,Calton Hill: Robin Robertson – Bright Side Studios – Alasdair Roberts



