The family of Ian Meldrum, 63, from the Corstorphine area who died in a road traffic collision on Queensferry Road yesterday are devastated and finding it hard to come to terms with the news.

Mr Meldrum was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a Nissan Note and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Today in a statement his family said: “We are devastated, it is hard to come to terms with the news. Words will not describe how sorely he will be missed. We would like to thank those who stopped to help Ian, we are very thankful you were there.”

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Meldrum’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident and we would urge anyone who may have seen this collision but have not yet spoken to an officer to come forward.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our enquiries so far,”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3488 of 7 January 2020.