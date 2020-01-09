Fishing – calm seas put skids under Bass Rock boys

It was tough going for the men who contested the latest round of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League.

Derek Morrison from Gifford topped the podium in round ten with a fish of just over a pound.

Second in the rover competition was Barry McEwan from Port Seton and third Craig Ogilvie (North Berwick).

Anglers were graced with a night where the temperature was around 7C and there was a light, south-west breeze with no rain. The sea was, however, flat calm and crystal clear.

Derek landed a cod, Barry a rockling and Craig a flounder fishing their favoured marks around the East Coast.

Only three anglers returned fish to the scales and the club hope for better next time.

Round 11 is on Wednesday, January 22, and non-members are welcome. The registration and weigh-in points will be confirmed soon.

Meanwhile, Aquamarine Charters boss Derek Anderson tells us that Sagittarius is running from Eyemouth on Sunday at 08:00 on a winter cod trip. He has spaces at £35pp.

Picture: big cod landed on Sagittarius earlier this year