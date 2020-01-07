In what will be most likely be a welcome move for any of you who use the Frederick Street Post Office, the franchise will change hands this spring. It will be run by Chris Allan from April 2020.

The opening hours will not change and the same range of Post Office products and services will be available. 98% of Post Office branches are run with retail partners on an agency or franchise basis.

Steve Blampied, Head of the Directly Managed Network for Post Office, said: “We are making this change in order to maintain Post Office services in the centre of Edinburgh. There are unprecedented changes on our high streets and the needs of our customers are evolving too.”

“Our priority is to provide secure and commercially sustainable services in Edinburgh, continuing to meet our customers’ needs now and into the future. The vast majority of our 11500 Post Office Branches, large and small, are already successfully operated by independent franchisees.”

Although the commercial decision to change the way the branch is operated has been taken, the Post Office welcomes feedback and comments on any issues customers would like considered as plans are finalised.

Post Office welcomes comments until 5 February 2020.

Customers can share their views on the proposed change through online questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 007824.