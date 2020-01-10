Vittoria Group are always looking for something different for their customers, and this January to celebrate Burns Night La Favorita is offering a pizza topped with the ‘great chieftain o’ the puddin’-race’.

Vittoria Group’s Executive Chef, Spencer Wilson said:

“I felt it was important to celebrate this Scottish tradition with a classic haggis pizza but in La Favorita style! Using potato and onion works well with the haggis and then – just to lift the flavour a little – a drizzle of whisky at the end. What better way to toast Robbie Burns.”



The 12 inch pizza has a large helping of haggis with red onions, sliced potatoes, mozzarrella and a drizzle of scotch.

The Burns Night celebratory pizza will be available from La Favorita restaurant on Leith Walk and across La Favorita Delivered venues for in-store, delivery or collection at the price of £13.95 and available from 13 January until 2 February 2020 (inclusive).

La Favorita has a new look which features a brand new kitchen and marble bar. The new menu has classic rustic Italian dishes with a creative flair.

To order your Haggis Pizza online please visit: https://www.lafavoritadelivered.com/ (from 13th January 2020).

To book a table at La Favorita restaurant please visit:http://www.vittoriagroup.co.uk/lafavorita/