Hibs will receive an additional allocation of 1800 tickets from Dundee United for the upcoming William Hill Scottish Cup Fourth Round match at Tannadice Park on Sunday 19 January.

The club’s initial allocation sold out on Monday, but the new and final allocation will be available to Hibs’ supporters from 12pm on Friday 10 January – online, via the call centre and in person at the ticket office.

Due to the initial allocation sell-out, tickets will no longer be available for purchase from the ticket office on Wednesday 8 January.

Supporters who wish to purchase in person are asked to go to the ticket office on Friday from 12pm.

This match allows for one ticket per client reference number for a maximum of six per transaction.

Both clubs have also agreed to offer a discount to season ticket holders and Hibs’ fans will be allocated the Jim McLean Fair Play Stand as well as the Jerry Kerr Stand for the upcoming match.

This will be an all-ticket match and there will be no opportunity to pay at the gate.