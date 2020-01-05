Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 26/12/2019. Pic shows: Hibs’ winger, Martin Boyle, celebrates the second of his 2 goals as Hearts go down 0-2 to Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship, Edinburgh Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The Hibs’ squad will head for Estepona in Spain tomorrow to enjoy a warm-weather winter training camp to step up preparations for the second half of the season with Dundee United first up after the break in the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The players will be put through their paces before rounding off the week with a friendly match on Friday against Dutch side Willem II, who currently sit fourth in the Eredivisie and feature former Hibs’ player Miquel Nelom in their ranks.

The two teams met once before during our Portuguese winter training camp back in January 2018.

The latest head to head will be open to supporters at the Ayala Polo Club sports complex – with full details to follow for the match.

The club will provide updates on Twitter, with Hibs TV subscribers able to watch the match back in full afterwards.

Head Coach Jack Ross said: “As ever, there were a lot of games over the festive period so time on the training pitch is naturally limited.

“So we’re grateful for the opportunity to get the squad away so they can put in the graft in favourable weather conditions.

“We are fully focused on our first game back against Dundee United in the Scottish Cup, ahead of what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the campaign.

“There is a lot for us still to achieve this season and the work the boys put in in Spain will only help get us in the best possible condition to do that.”