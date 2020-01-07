This year it will be 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and 25 years since the genocide in Bosnia. There are some events in Edinburgh to mark the anniversaries.

Holocaust Memorial Day – An evening with Lejla Damon at Central Library 27 January 2020 at 6.00pm. Ms Damon is aged 26 and came from Bosnia as a baby. She was adopted by two British journalists who had followed her mother’s story.

Lejla now works with War Child and ‘Remembering Srebrenica’.

The event is free and you can register here.

Cllr Donald Wilson will introduce Ms Damon on the night. The city’s libraries are hosting “Flame” in the “Standing Together” Theme for HMD. They will collect all the flames from the libraries taking part and have a display in Reference Library ahead of Lejla’s talk.