Fife Flyers freefall continued with a 5-1 defeat at Scottish rivals Glasgow Clan who triumphed despite being short-benched due to a sickness bug in their dressing-room.

Flagging Fifers, who topped the ten-strong Elite League earlier this season, have suffered a disastrous December, winning only two of ten games to plunge down the table.

Clan’s coach Zack Fitzgerald called on his men to up their game and the win snapped a depressing run of seven straight league defeats.

And Todd Dutiaume’s hand-picked Flyers were level at 1-1 at the end of the first session but then the roof fell in.

Earlier, Craig Peacock fired Clan ahead after nine minutes on the power play but James Livingston replied in the 19th minute.

But Mathieu Roy started the second-period goal rush which blow Fife away.

He netted after 26 minutes with Matthew Haywood adding the third four minutes later.

Roy was on the mark for his second and Clan’s fourth just over a minute later and Nolan LaPorte slotted the final goal with less than five minutes remaining.

Clan visit Fife on Saturday (19.15) with coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured) under increasing pressure to make changes while Dundee,look to earn their fourth straight win when they entertain Belfast on Thursday (17.00).