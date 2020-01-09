One Inverleith player, Sarah Jamieson, has been included Scotland’s 12-strong women’s indoor squad for the Indoor EuroHockey Championship, Division Two II, in Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia, from January 24 to 26.

Six players represent Dundee Wanderers and they are Emily Dark, Carmin Dow, Heather Howie, Jess Ross, Becky Ward and Ellie Wilson.

Scotland play Croatia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Turkey and Wales and the squad is coached by Iain Strachan and Vikki Bunce who aim to win promotion to the top tier for European indoor hockey.

Scotland are ranked 22 in the world and are fifth highest ranked of the seven teams in the tournament.

Strachan said: “Training has been going well and the players have been working hard, showing a great willingness to get to grips with the technical and tactical styles we are trying to implement.

“This is an exciting squad which has a good balance of youth and experience.”

A number of the players have competed in at least one other Indoor European competition.

Players making their senior debuts are Jess Ross, Sarah Jamieson, and Rachael Mack.

Strachan added: “We will be setting a number of goals. As a minimum, we will aim to avoid the relegation spot with the ultimate aim being to get into the top two places, gaining promotion into the A division.

“B division is a tough competition with some very experienced teams to play but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Squad: Ruth Blaikie (AMVJ Dames), Jess Buchanan, Jen Eadie, Fran Lonergan (Clydesdale Western), Emily Dark, Carmin Dow, Heather Howie, Jess Ross, Becky Ward, Ellie Wilson (Dundee Wanderers), Sarah Jamieson (Inverleith), Rachael Mack (Leicester)