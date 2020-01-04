Get free instant access to ebooks and audiobooks from Edinburgh Libraries this New Year! Thousands of best-selling books for adults, teens and children are available through the OverDrive service to read on your phone, tablet or computer. It’s a fantastic way to make the most of your electronic Christmas presents and to save money.

No library card? No problem! If you are over 13 years old you can sign up for an “Instant Digital Card” in seconds. All you need is a mobile phone number and the access code – Library2go. To find out how to get started go to – www.edinburgh.gov.uk/IDC

This access option will be available from 7 January – 7 February 2020.

The Instant Digital Card gives you access to OverDrive for three months.

However, you can keep on using the service for free by joining the library and receiving a permanent membership card.

Join online through www.edinburgh.gov.uk/joinourlibrary