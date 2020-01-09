Stephen Dick, a former Olympian, is one of four Inverleith players named in Scotland’s men’s indoor squad for this weekend’s three-match Test series against Canada. The other Inverleith players are Patrick Christie, Ewen Mackie and Sean Stewart.

Three Grove Menzieshill players are also included, Cameron Golden, Jamie Golden and Steven Mcilravey along with four from Western Wildcats, the reigning indoor champions.

They are Adam Mackenzie, Joe and Andrew McConnell and Gavin Somerville and the matches will be played during this weekend’s under-18 Indoor Cup at Bell’s Sports Centre , Perth.

The matches are part of the Blue Sticks’ preparation for Men’s EuroHockey Indoor III in Santander on 17-19 January.

Scotland will there face hosts Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Wales in their bid to earn promotion from the third to the second tier of indoor European hockey.

Scotland’s Kinross-based head coach Stuart Neave said: “The squad selected for the games is a mix of youth and experience.

“The matches against Canada, currently ranked 15th in the world indoors, provide us with excellent preparation going into the Euros the following weekend in Spain.”

SQUAD: Gordon Amour (Clydesdale), Patrick Christie, Stephen Dick, Ewen Mackie, Sean Stewart (Inverleith), Dan Coultas (Grange), Cameron Golden , Jamie Golden, Steven Mcilravey (Grove Menzieshill), Adam Mackenzie, Andrew McConnell, Joe McConnell, Gavin Somerville (Western Wildcats), Michael Ross (Dunfermline Carnegie), Elliot Sandison (Dundee Wanderers).

Schedule: Saturday 11 January: 12:00 | Scotland v Canada; 16:00 | Scotland v Canada

Sunday 12 January: 17:45 | Scotland v Canada

Pictured: Dan Coultas of Grange