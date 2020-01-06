Paul from Fountainbridge is a regular correspondent and user of social media.

@fountainbridge will reach him

This year he has started off with a simple message. Is this the decade when the bollards will be fixed. He has been promised endlessly that the mechanism would be reengineered and made to work again.

He has sent this message to local councillors : “Do you think the automatic bollards that are supposed to protect the city’s pedestrian zones will be fixed this decade? I was told these would be fixed “after the festival” – I should have asked which year.

“Council policy is pedestrians first. Councils actions say pedestrians last.

“Photos attached from Saturday 4th January 2020 taken during the hours of pedestrian zone operation.”

Well the bollards are certainly not fixed yet – but maybe soon?

sdr