If you sign up to take part in the Cancer Research UK Race for Life in January then you will get 30% off your entry fee.

On 10 May the first Race for Life events takes place at Hopetoun House and in Stirling. The Edinburgh race takes place on 21 June in Holyrood Park where the 5K and 10K events start at 11.00am.

Photos courtesy of Cancer Research UK

In the autumn Pretty Muddy is back. You can take part in the mud-splattered obstacle course on 12 September at the Royal Highland Centre Ingliston. There are both adults and children’s events.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “This year our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

“We’re sending a heart-felt message to anybody who’s thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn’t got round to it. This is your year- please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community.

“Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace- taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

“Although ‘Race’ features in the name, our events are not competitive. Instead, ‘the Race for Life’ is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.

“This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and work mates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing- uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Scotland and across the UK. People get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease right now.”

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend around £38 million last year in Scotland on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research. Professor Steve Pollard and a team from the Cancer Research UK Edinburgh Centre were awarded £5.8 million from Cancer Research UK to find new ways to treat brain tumours. Professor Pollard leads a team of scientists from the UK, the US and Canada carrying out pioneering research in ‘glioblastoma’- a fast growing type of brain cancer. Their goal is to uncover new drug targets and strategies that could prevent brain tumours from returning.

To enter Race for Life today visit raceforlife.org The discount code is RFLJAN30.