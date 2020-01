Hearts have announced the departure of Under 20s coach Jon Daly by what the club has described as ‘mutual agreement’.

A former centre forward with Dundee United and Rangers, Daly was also a first team coach at Tynecastle and was caretaker first team manager when Robbie Neilson and Ian Cathro left their roles.

New Hearts manager Daniel Stendel had earlier suggested that Daly and Liam Fox would not be part of his coaching staff as he looks to bring in his own backroom team.