It is now a century since Leith joined the city of Edinburgh and LeithLate are already on the case. They have organised a series of events this year in Leith100 beginning on 24 January.

24 January 2020

Cinetopia is a singalong to Sunshine on Leith at Leith Theatre featuring the Proclaimers music. There will be live music from Riley Briggs, frontman to indie pop group Aberfeldy, and the screening is part of BFI Musicals! The Greatest Show on Screen.This is a UK wide film season. Leith Theatre and Leith Library was gifted to Leith by the City of Edinburgh in 1920.

2 February 2020

LeithLate will screen a matinee of the 1988 documentary Leithers directed by Alistair Scott who will be there to introduce the film. This is a 1980s film featuring people who lived and worked there, and shows the Leith History Mural being created. The screening will also feature a short film produced by The Local Way with Citadel Youth Centre and Screen Memories.

8 February 2020

Double-Take Projections will produce an outdoor projection event bringing the mural on the corner of Ferry Road and North Junction Street to life for one night only. They will use Tim Chalk and Paul Grimes’ original artworks to recolour the 1986 mural.

The events will include an exhibition at Leith Library about the making of Leith History Mural with archive material.

Tickets are available now on a pay what you can basis on the LeithLate website.

Hidden Door 2017 at Leith Theatre Photo Chris Scott

Sing-a-long Sunshine on Leith & live music (Ticketed, £pay-what-you-can), Fri 24 Jan, 19:30, Leith Theatre

LeithLate Mural Tour (Ticketed, £pay-what-you-can), Sun 2 Feb, 12.00, Halmyre Street

Leithers Sunday Matinee (Ticketed, £pay-what-you-can), Sun 2 Feb, 14.00, Leith Theatre

Light-up Leith History Mural (Drop-in, FREE), Sat 8 Feb, Ferry Road/North Junction Street

Pop-up Exhibition: The Making of Leith History Mural (Drop-in, FREE), 24 Jan-8 Feb, Leith Library

The events are supported by The City of Edinburgh Council, Baillie Gifford, The National Lottery and BFI.