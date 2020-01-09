Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in the city centre.

The incident took place between 1.40am and 1.55am yesterday morning at a bus stop on the south side of Princes Street, near to Waverley Mall.

A 24-year-old man was involved in an altercation with the suspect and the victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious head injury.

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft 2in tall and between thirty to forty-years-old. He was wearing a long dark green hooded khaki jacket and dark trousers.

Constable Justine Bremner, of Gayfield Square Police Station, said: “We believe that several people were near to the bus stop when the incident happened so we’re appealing to them to contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 0250 of 8 January or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”