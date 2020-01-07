One of Scotland’s finest arts and crafts movement houses, Marchmont House in the Borders, is launching a series of visual art events and projects.

The old stable block is being turned into workshops and studios for artists and later in the spring a series of murals inspired by artists like Phoebe Anna Traquair will be unveiled in the Cupola Hall. This was redesigned by Traquair’s friend the architect Sir Robert Lorimer, the creator of so many beautiful homes in Edinburgh.

Local artist Charles Poulsen will complete his series of growing tree sculptures in time for summer viewing. We met Charlie at the City Art Centre a few years ago when he showed us his work with wood.

One of Charlie Poulsen’s sculptures on display at City Art Centre in 2017 PHOTO The Edinburgh Reporter

The “Arts & Crafts Textiles celebration” will take place on 1 February 2020 – an in-depth look at arts and crafts textiles with a special focus on May Morris, daughter of William Morris.



The Marchmont Workshop & Makers Nest will take place in April 2020 – a series of new artists and craft makers’ workshops in the regenerated stable block.



Hugo Burge Director of Marchmont Ventures, beside the tower building, part of the regenerated stable block artists workshops. PHOTO Colin Hattersley Photography

Other projects include an unveiling “Marchmont Mural Cycle”, a series of wall paintings inspired by the artwork of the Pre-Raphaelite artists such as Phoebe Traquair on 25 April 2020.