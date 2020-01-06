Property consultants JLL has appointed a new director to its Scottish investment team.

Calum Cowe, who comes from Cushman & Wakefield, will join the firm as a director in its capital markets team. He will be based at the Edinburgh office working on acquisition and disposal of commercial property.

Cowe’s previous experience includes the sale of Exchange Place 1,2 & 3 for Scottish Widows Life Fund and Saltire Court for ADIA. He also led the £33 million purchase of Stock Exchange House in Glasgow last year for AEW.

Calum, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the investment team at JLL in Edinburgh. This is an exciting time to be joining a growing team, and I look forward to working with new clients to help them make the best investment decisions they possibly can.”

Alasdair Humphery, lead director for JLL in Scotland, said: “Calum’s appointment is an important one for our business in Scotland and brings our investment team to the right size and shape to compete in the market during 2020 and beyond. Calum is an experienced consultant who is used to helping clients achieve their ambitions. In our two new investment recruits we have an energetic duo offering complimentary skills and specialisms that will fit well with our existing team. I look forward to seeing the team flourish through the year ahead.”

David Davidson, chair of Scotland, Cushman & Wakefield, said: “Calum’s time with us is testament to rapid career progression possible at Cushman & Wakefield. I’d like to thank him for his contribution to the firm. This is a one-off opportunity for Calum, so we wish him every success and will hopefully be doing deals with him soon.”