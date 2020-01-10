Catering and events company, Sodexo is gearing up to welcome engaged couples to perhaps one of Edinburgh’s most romantic venues, the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh for its annual Wedding Open Day.

Taking place this Sunday from 11.00am – 4.00pm, newly engaged couples will be greeted at the East Gate on Inverleith Row and escorted to the picturesque Caledonian Hall which overlooks the Botanics’ rock garden and waterfalls. Here, guests will be introduced to the Event Planners.

A variety of wedding breakfast formats, table settings and different event designs will be presented in the Victorian building, while the Pavilion and Redwood Grove will be showcased as indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces.

The Botanics also boast panoramic views of the city skyline, including Edinburgh Castle. From outdoor ceremonies to indoor receptions, all weddings can be personalised.

Sodexo’s wedding organisers will be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions. No appointment is necessary but times can be reserved with the team by contacting info@atthebotanics.com

Siobhan Leith, Head of Marketing at Heritage Portfolio, which creates the stunning

wedding dining experiences said: “Hundreds of couples have chosen to hold their nuptials within the gardens over the years and it’s easy to see why – no matter what the time of year, the Botanics is a truly magical place to celebrate your big day.

“Nowhere else in Edinburgh offers a romantic location accompanied by a dramatic view of the whole city and we can’t wait to show it off to brides and grooms this weekend!”

Find out more at atthebotanics.co.uk/weddings/wedding-packages.