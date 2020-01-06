We were at the hugely-entertaining King’s panto Goldilocks and wanted a good restaurant for a post-show get-together. Where better than Papilio? We’ve used it before and enjoyed the experience.

We let the fingers do the walking and booked. We were not disappointed. Historically, one of the reasons Papilio opened in bustling Bruntsfield more than 20 years ago was because it is has a village in a city feel.

Clients appear to be a mix of professionals, visitors and permanent residents and this atmospheric Italian restaurant delivers. We have always felt at home.

The owners believe there are two essential ingredients in running a successful restaurant business, food, prepared with care, and personal service.

The friendly atmosphere – nothing appears too much trouble – means diners return again and again.

Papilio, by the way, is an ancient word from Latin, meaning butterfly, and the menu seeks to provide an eclectic mix to suit all tastes.

It certainly did for our group. Starters were interesting. The mushroom soup was delicious and the bread had just but right amount of garlic.

Our mains included pollo papilio (breast of chicken stuffed with spinach and cheese in breadcrums with garlic lemon and white wine sauce), sea bass and pasta including tagliatelle Papilio with mushrooms and meat plus a swish of cream.

It makes me hungry writing this. I was keen on sampling the home-made tiramisu. It is described as an Italian pick me-up and how right the waiter was. It is sensational but we were full.

We’ve recommended this fine establishment to several people. None, even picky eaters, have been disappointed.

Oh, children are welcome and gluten free pasta is also available.

Papilio, 158 Bruntsfield Place, Edinburgh EH10 4ER (t: 0131 229 3325) www.papiliorestaurant.com