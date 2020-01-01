Be an early bird and book by 31 January 2020 to receive a 10% discount on weekly Holiday Club places at Edinburgh Leisure for the February 2020 half term.

Enrol your kids in the biggest club in town for reliable and fun holiday activities. Edinburgh Leisure’s Holiday Clubs run Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm during the main school holidays – with early drop off from 8 am and late pick up until 6 pm – perfect for working parents.

Kids in P1 to P7 can look forward to games, the opportunity to try different sports, arts, crafts, drama, challenges and educational activities such as learning about healthy food.

Holiday Clubs cost £182.50 a week per child but for those who book early, will cost just £164.25. Daily bookings are also available at £36.50 per day but the discount does not apply.

Holiday Clubs can be booked directly with each centre or by telephoning the individual venue and take place at Craiglockhart Leisure and Tennis Centre and Royal Commonwealth Pool.

https://edinburghleisure.bookinglive.com/home/holiday-club/