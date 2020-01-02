Berwick Bandits have confirmed that Cramlington-based, Fire Training Services (North-East) are title sponsors of for 2020.

Trevor and James Fenwick of FTS have been closely associated with the club for a number of years and welcome the opportunity to support the team.

Bandits’ co-owner Jamie Courtney said: “It’s a massive step forward to welcome FTS on board at this relatively early stage.

“We will be doing our very best to represent all of our sponsors in the most professional way as we always do and we are excited to bring a cool brand of the FTS Bandits to the tapes for the new season.

Courtney thanked Mike, Yvette, Jamie and all of the team at Mike Hope of Wooler for their support throughout the 2019 as title sponsor.”

Mike Hope of Wooler will continue to back the Bandits in 2020 in the associate sponsorship area.

The Bandits are planning the announcement of the club’s Powered By sponsor within the coming days.