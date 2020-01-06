Women in Property Central Scotland branch has confirmed sponsorship from three major local businesses for its Annual Dinner to be held on 28 February 2020 at The Balmoral Hotel.

Construction giant BAM Construction is taking the Platinum sponsor role, with Will Rudd and Barton Willmore also supporting the event.

The Dinner will bring the property and construction industry together at the event to raise funds for charity Music In Hospitals and Care. The event has raised nearly £5,000 for charity in recent years. This year, guests will be asked to dig deep for Music In Hospitals and Care, a UK-wide charity that brings live music to people in hospitals, hospices, care homes, day centres, special schools and community settings.

Samantha McCabe, Chairman of Women in Property Central Scotland and Senior Associate at Oberlanders Architects, said, “We are very grateful for the support of this popular event by BAM Construction, together with Will Rudd and Barton Willmore.

“It’s a great way to get the new year underway, celebrate our thriving industry and raise money for an amazing cause at the same time. It is also very welcome endorsement for Women in Property, in recognition of our aim to encourage more women into the property and construction industry.”