To help you start strong in January and continue as you mean to go on, Edinburgh Leisure is hosting a free fitness and pool taster event at the Royal Commonwealth Pool on Saturday, 4 January 2020 to promote some of its new and its established fitness classes.

New Year’s resolutions, which often involve focusing on weight-loss, are as notorious as Hollywood marriages as far as lasting commitment goes. Yet if you move the focus away from dieting to mental wellbeing and focus on starting the year right by using exercise to feel good, you’re more likely to stick to your goals, says leading Edinburgh leisure and sport provider.

Ally Strachan, Group Fitness Manager at Edinburgh Leisure explained: “January is the month when thousands of Scots resolve that this is the year that they will get fit or lose weight; with those resolutions often gone out of the window by the end of the first week.

“However, if we turn this around and focus on the mental wellbeing and the feel-good factor you often get after exercising, it can change a person’s psychological approach to why they’re wishing to change things, meaning those resolutions stay around for a lot longer and exercise is no longer a chore but a pleasure.”

Edinburgh Leisure’s membership campaign runs from 1st – 31st January 2020 and new members joining in January will get February free. And existing members, who refer a friend, who joins in January, will receive £30 cashback (£20 cashback in they are members of Jack Kane, Queensferry or Kirkliston).

Different levels of membership are available including full fitness, gym/swim/fitness class memberships and climbing. The Edinburgh Leisure membership is available to buy online and in venue (terms and conditions apply).

Ally Strachan continues: “With 1 world-class climbing centre, 9 swimming pools, 14 state of the art gyms and 800+ fitness and gym classes per week across the various centres, Edinburgh Leisure is the biggest club in town, offering so much choice and variety. There is something for everyone to enjoy moving and getting fitter.”

Edinburgh Leisure will be supporting their membership campaign with social media posts with a theme of #StartStrong, focusing on setting realistic fitness goals, trying something new, healthy eating, getting over fitness fears and member success stories.

From Aquadash to Bodycombat to swim technique to Zumba, most of the classes will have you working up a sweat and challenging your body in a good way.

There will also be a series of Groupfit gym classes, which offer high intensity, interval training, lasting 15 – 30 minutes, giving you a quick, effective workout, in a short time.

The event is open to both members and non-members. Classes are bookable by calling 0131 667 7211 or by calling into the reception at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh EH16 5BB.

Edinburgh Leisure members can also book via the Edinburgh Leisure app, which can be downloaded for free on the Google Play Store or via the Apple store.

