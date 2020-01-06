Could you help the walking and cycling charity Sustrans to get more children to walk and cycle to school? Then apply here.

The Sustrans I Bike programme is run in partnership with The City of Edinburgh Council and it trains children to travel safely to school. Volunteers are trained first by Sustrans in skills such as using a scooter and bike, or maintaining the equipment.

To promote the 10th anniversary of Sustrans schools education programme, I Bike, events were held at Pentland Primary School in Edinburgh. Neil Hanna Photography

Helen McCafferty, Sustrans Project Officer for I Bike Volunteers said: “Volunteers are integral to the work we do in Edinburgh to help inspire more children to walk, cycle or scoot to school and in their spare time.

“The benefits of volunteering can be enormous. It can help protect your mental and physical health. Volunteering can help you to find friends, connect with your community, learn new skills, and even advance your career!”

I Bike Edinburgh volunteer Sarah Whelan said: “I have been given the opportunity to go on courses in cycling and bike maintenance, grown my confidence and, most of all, I’ve met a great group of people with an abundance of skills, experiences and enthusiasm. It’s been a lot of fun and I would really recommend getting involved.”

To find out more about the I Bike project and how you could get involved, email volunteers-scotland@sustrans.org.uk