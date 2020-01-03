

Police Scotland arrested and charged two men with road traffic and drug offences in Edinburgh in the early hours of this morning.

Road Policing Officers on patrol in the south of the city stopped a white Ford Transit van in Moredun Dykes Road.

The 41-year-old driver provided a positive roadside drug test and was arrested at the scene. The officers and a specialist police dog searched the van and found a quantity of Class A drugs including heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of over £21,000.

A three figure sum of cash was also recovered along with what the police describe as a Conductive Energy Device, (which means a ‘Taser’ used by police only in certain circumstances by ‘Specially Trained Officers’).

The 16-year-old passenger was arrested for drug offences and both men have now been charged in connection with the incident. They will remain in custody until Monday when they will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The police also searched a property in East Lothian and found more heroin with an estimated street value of £28,000.

Three offensive weapons were also found and seized for further analysis.

Inspector Roger Park of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “A large amount of controlled drugs have been seized as a result of this proactive stop which involved a number of units working together across the city.

“We continue to target anyone involved in the possession and supply of illegal substances and will always conduct a thorough investigation where information suggests criminality.

“The men are both expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 6 January 2020.”