Police are appealing for witnesses after a 63-year-old man died as a result of a road traffic collision which took place around 9.10pm last night when a Nissan Note car collided with a pedestrian on Queensferry Road, between the junctions with Parkgrove Avenue and Drum Brae North.

The 63-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and Queensferry Road was closed for around four hours.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes of Edinburgh Road Policing Unit said: “Enquires into this crash are ongoing. We have already spoken to a number of people who witnessed the incident but would appeal to anyone we haven’t spoken to regarding this to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3488 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2020.