Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash which took place around 3.20pm on Wednesday on the A705, Cousland Road and involved three vehicles: a Ford Mondeo, Honda CRV and a Audi Q7.

The driver of the Mondeo, a 45-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old female passenger of the Mondeo was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service where she remains in a serious condition.

The 41-year-old driver of the Audi sustained a serious arm injury and was taken to hospital before being released following treatment.

The occupants of the Honda, a 39-year-old man and 4-year-old girl, were not seriously injured and the child was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for approximately seven and a half hours for collision investigation to be conducted at the scene.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “This was a serious collision and our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the woman who sadly lost her life, along with all those involved.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward. I would ask motorists using the A705 yesterday and who may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“I’d like to thank those members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene, along with our emergency service colleagues who attended the incident.”