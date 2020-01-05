With a New Year always comes new year resolutions and exercise is a great way to boost your mental and physical health, no matter what age you are.

Aimed at the young at heart, the Royal Commonwealth Pool is holding a free fitness taster and an opportunity to meet the gym and fitness team for adults aged 55+, on Tuesday, 28 January 2020.

From Bodystep to a gym circuit to Zumba, the classes will have you working up a sweat and challenging your body in a good way. And even if it’s a while since you’ve set foot in a gym, don’t worry – all of the classes can be modified so you work at your own pace and fitness level.

Time Activity Where

11:00 Check in at the front desk

11:15 – 11:45 Zumba Studio 1

11:15 – 11:45 Bodystep Studio 2

11:15 – 11:45 Gym circuit session Gym

12:00 – 13:00 Lunch with the Commie Fitness team giving and the opportunity to find out about classes, memberships, and what’s on offer at the Royal Commonwealth Pool Meeting Rooms

The event is open to both members and non-members. Classes are bookable only through the link on the website and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

New members signing up on the day will be eligible to make use of the January campaign offer – join in January and receive February 2020, meaning the first direct debit is paid in March. And existing members, who refer a friend, who joins in January, will receive £30 cashback (£20 cashback in they are members of Jack Kane, Queensferry or Kirkliston).

With 30+ venues including 9 swimming pools, 14 gyms and 800+ fitness classes per week, Edinburgh Leisure is the ‘biggest club in town’ providing the widest range of fitness classes, state of the art facilities and community-based programmes across the capital, creating opportunities for everyone to get active, stay active and achieve more.

For more information: www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/rcpopenmorning