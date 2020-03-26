A 33-year-old prisoner who went missing following an incident at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on March 11 is back in custody at HMP Addiewell in West Lothian.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that Steven Ross who had been absent from HMP Addiewell in West Lothian has been returned to custody.

“The 33-year-old was traced and arrested on Monday, March 25.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

“Officers would like to thank all the members of the public who assisted with enquiries.”

