Forth District Salmon Fishery Board bailiffs have removed a number of anglers from various fisheries.

A spokesman reminded everyone that fishing is NOT an essential activity and it goes against government guidance.

Bailiffs have taken a “soft” approach so far but warned they will get tough.

And they posted a message on social media: “Breaking these rules could result in a fine by the police or in severe cases imprisonment.”

Bailiffs said they had been getting reports from across the Forth of fishermen flaunting the current situation.

The advice is to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

Any walkers out there have been asked to report anybody seen fishing. The numbers are Lee Fisher, Superintendent Bailiff 07887 835549 and Police Scotland 101

Patrols cover waters including those administered by West Lothian Angling Association, Musselburgh and District Angling Association, East Lothian Angling Association and Cramond Angling Club (pictured at Cramond) as well as Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

Like this: Like Loading...