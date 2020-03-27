Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at a funeral home in on Links Road Port Seton which took place sometime between 12pm on Wednesday, 25 March and 1pm on Thursday, 26 March.

Entry was forced to the premises and a number of items were stolen including computer equipment and items of jewellery.

Detective Constable Steven Stewart, of Dalkeith CID, said: “Behaviour of this kind is deplorable and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible.

“I would urge anyone in the community who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area to let us know as soon as possible.

“Any information can be passed to police on 101, quoting incident 1387 of 26 March, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

