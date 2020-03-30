The global distiller William Grant & Son is to supply five million litres of ethanol for use in producing hand sanitiser.



The production at its three distilleries in Girvan, Tullamore in Ireland and Tuthilltown in New York State will concentrate on this in the next eight weeks.



The company will not retain any profits through this work, supplying it at the standard commercial rate. All profits will be ring fenced to reinvest in future action to help in the fight against the virus.

Simon Hunt, Chief Executive at William Grant & Sons, commented: “Through this initiative, we can divert our technology and the skills of our people to contribute to the essential work of protecting people around the world from the impact of coronavirus. Our proud teams are determined to do what they can to help at our distilleries.”

Like this: Like Loading...