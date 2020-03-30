Emergency legislation will come before the Scottish Parliament today.

There are considerable further powers in the Coronavirus (Scotland) Bill and measures to ensure essential public services can continue and help businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

MSPs are due to debate all stages of the Bill on Wednesday 1 April 2020.

Constitution Secretary Michael Russell said: “As we all play our part in trying to slow the spread of coronavirus, lives and business are affected. This vitally important Bill – the most comprehensive piece of emergency legislation to be introduced to the Scottish Parliament – will help cope with the pandemic.

“The Bill will adjust aspects of the criminal justice system to ensure services are able to function, change the law on evictions to protect renters and help businesses and public services continue to operate.

“The measures will be strictly limited to the duration of the outbreak and are absolutely necessary to help us all through the coming months as we work to tackle the virus.”

